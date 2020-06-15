|
MINITER, Anna Vivian (Olson) Age 93, of Belmont, died at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Henry Miniter and the daughter of the late Hannah (Swanson) and Oscar Olson. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Diane Miniter of Greenfield, MA. She was predeceased by her sons Joseph Bruce Miniter and Dr. Paul Olson Miniter, and her sister Ruth Albro. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was born in Boston, MA and was a Belmont resident for 80 years. Ms. Miniter was a graduate of Belmont High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Kathleen Dell and the Academie Moderne, and also attended Boston University and Northeastern. She was a retiree of New England Life. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a Youth Group leader and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Belmont Woman's Club, where she held the positions of Recording and Corresponding Secretary. She was a Girl Scout Day Camp instructor and a Cub Scout neighborhood coordinator. A family Graveside Service will be held. Contributions in her memory to the Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant St., Belmont, MA 02478 or the Belmont Woman's Club, P.O. Box 447, 661 Pleasant St., Belmont, MA 02478 would be sincerely appreciated. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020