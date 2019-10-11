|
BURKE, Anna W. (Kerr) Age 85, of Norton, formerly of Canton, passed away suddenly October 9th, surrounded by her family, at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Born in Franklin, she was raised in Norwood and attended Norwood High School and Northeastern University. She lived in Canton for 40 years, where she raised a family and made many good friends and memories. She worked at Instron in Canton, and Dade Behring in Westwood. Following retirement, she lived in Norton for the last 20 years. Hosting family events and spending time with her grandchildren gave her the most joy. Anna also loved traveling around the U.S. and Europe with her husband, cross stitch, bowling, gardening, and volunteering with the Norton Garden Club and the town elections. She was a devoted Catholic her entire life and a previous member of the Canton Catholic Women's Club. Cherished wife of James for 63 years, loving mother of Ronald Burke and his wife Elaine of Norfolk, Diane Federico and her partner Jay Douglas of Attleboro, Carol Marini and her husband John, Jr. of Canton, Eileen Green and her husband Steven of Easton, and Susan Sweenie and her husband Peter of Canton. Sister of Patricia Willett of Walpole, and the late Margaret McSweeney and James Kerr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made in Anna's memory to the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism at www.flutiefoundation.org For guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019