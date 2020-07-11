|
WEBB, Anna (Capobianco) Age 88 of Burlington, MA, died peacefully at home on July 10, 2020, after a lengthy bout with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Webb. She will be forever missed by her children Frank Webb & his husband, Steven Schroko, of New York City, Steven Webb & his wife, Maria Nardella, and son, Tucker, of North Andover, and James Webb & his children, Dario, Francesca (Clark), Claudia and Ava, of Burlington. She was the last of her immediate family, having been predeceased by her sister Duilia Alfano (and her husband Mario) of Winchester, her brother Alfred Capobianco of East Boston, and her sister Rose Donovan (and her husband Joseph) of Winchester. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Given the ongoing health crisis, the family understands that the decision to attend is a difficult one, and encourages people to put their personal comfort and health first. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 For directions, obituary & online memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020