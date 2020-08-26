|
MULLANE, Anne A. (Bradford) Of Woburn, August 25th, at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" P. Mullane. Cherished mother of Brian Mullane of Portsmouth, NH, Michael Mullane and his wife Kathryn of Baltimore, MD, Gary Mullane of Woburn, William "Billy" Mullane and his wife Maria of Peabody, Jacqueline A. (Mullane) Sullivan, and Leigh Hurley and her husband Dan, all of Burlington. Dear sister of the late Harold Ledien and Julia St. Clair. Very special Grandma to Kyle, Kelly, Kerry, Anna, Bradford, Renée, Justin, Jumarlin, Christopher, Daniel, along with nine great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jillian Sullivan. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, August 29th at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara Church, Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:45 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA. Masks are required to enter the Funeral Home and church, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in honor of Anne to the Massachusetts , 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020