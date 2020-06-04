Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNE A. SOKOL

ANNE A. SOKOL Obituary
SOKOL, Anne A. Of Canton, MA, formerly of Stoughton, MA. Beloved wife of the late Albert H. Sokol. Loving mother of Syntha Hurtig & her late husband, Richard of Stoughton, MA, Leslie Sokol & his wife, Roberta of Mashpee, MA, Barbara Sokol of San Francisco, CA, Norman Sokol of W. Bridgewater, MA. Cherished grandmother of Evan Sokol & his wife, Michelle, Jeffrey Sokol, Jonathan Hurtig & his wife, Michelle, Brianne Hurtig Rothwell, Matthew Hurtig & his wife, Shelley, and great-grandmother (Great Mimi) of Aiden, Avery, Addison, and Amelia. Dear sister of the late Ruth Leavitt, & the late Samuel, Morris & Jacob Andelman. Anne also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Interment was held on June 4th, 2020, at Sharon Memorial Park in Canton, MA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Anne's life will be held at a future date. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Ahavath Torah, 1179 Central Street, Stoughton, MA 02072, or a . Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA 02021
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
