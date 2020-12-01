1/1
ANNE B. (BARTHELMES) DOUCETTE
1929 - 2020
DOUCETTE, Anne B. (Barthelmes) Age 90, in Bellingham, formerly of Malden and Stoneham, November 29. Wife of the late Ernest "Ernie" L. Doucette, Jr. Beloved mother of Richard Doucette and his wife Susan, Ernest L Doucette, III and his wife Suzanne, Joseph Doucette, Michael Doucette and his wife Dineen, and Thomas Doucette. Grandmother of Kristy, Kylee, Shaunna, Amy, Joseph, Michael, and Sean. Great-grandmother of A.J., Mia, Maeve, and Everest. Predeceased by her many brothers, sisters, and friends. Also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Anne's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00am in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., STONEHAM. Please go directly to church. For those unable to attend, you are invited to view Anne's Funeral Mass via her tribucast link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/25304276, and watch it live on Saturday. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, 120 Elm St., Stoneham. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Anne's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., Stoneham on Friday, Dec. 4th from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Please honor Anne by making donations in her memory to either Salmon VNA, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757 or Tri-Valley Elder Services, 10 Mill St., Dudley, MA 01571. For directions or to send a memorial condolence,

www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Celebrating Life

Sharing Memories

781.438.2280

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
DEC
5
Burial
11:15 - 11:45 AM
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
December 1, 2020
Sue & Ernie, our sincere condolences to you on your loss. Anne was a lovely woman and will be missed.
Jeanne & Bob King
