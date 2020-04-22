|
TURNER, Anne B. (Deletetsky) Of Chelsea, formerly of Waltham and Newton on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Beloved and loving wife of the late Owen O. Turner. Devoted mother of the late Frances Martel and stepmother to Steven Turner, Mary Ellen Carlton, Nancy Abboud, Kathleen Freni, Patricia Perez, and Loreen Bevere. Cherished "Bubbe" of Mira Duhaime, Paul Carlton, Joey and David Morico, Samantha and Tommy Freni, Emma Turner, Rachel and Joseph Bevere, Zachary and Nicholas Perez and "Bubbe" to her niece Celia Deletetsky and her two boys, Aziyah and Ashriel Gonzalez. Dear sister of Paul Deletetsky and the late Hyman Deletetsky and Nancy Deletetsky. Cherished aunt of Terri (Deletetsky) and her husband, Mark Duhaime, and Shawn LaCount. Anne will be missed by many family members and friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020