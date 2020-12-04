1/1
ANNE (GAFFNEY) BRITT
1947 - 2020
BRITT, Anne (Gaffney) Of Plymouth, formerly of Andover, November 29th. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Britt. Devoted mother of Christopher Britt and his betrothed Brianna Ward of Plymouth. Cherished stepmother of Thomas Britt and his wife Margaret Duggan of Dover and Robert Britt of Lunenburg. Dear sister of William Gaffney and his wife Carole of Nashua formerly North Reading. Loving grandmother of Caitlin, Ryan, Aidan, Robert and Adam Britt. Devoted daughter of the late Daley Gaffney and Leona (Doherty). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra in her memory https://www.plymouthphil.org/Honor-and-Memorial-Gifts.asp. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge St., WOBURN on Monday, December 7th at 10:30 AM. For those unable to attend, they may do so virtually via the church live stream https://woburncatholic.org/. Upon entering the churches website, click on the Facebook Icon. Interment at Spring Grove cemetery Andover. Due to restrictions, please follow staff assistance and State guidelines while attending services. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be followed. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING. Cotafuneralhomes.com

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
