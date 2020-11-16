FLYNN, Anne C. (Connelly) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Nov. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Loving mother of Joseph F. Flynn, Jr. of Arlington, Christine Sinewick and her husband Edward of Weymouth, Marianne Heffernan and her husband David of Wakefield. Devoted grandmother of Joseph, III and Jacob Flynn, Melissa and Rachel Sinewick, Fiona and Erin Heffernan. Sister of Janet Burt of Wenham, Francis Connelly of Cambridge and the late Mary Mendonca and Dorothy Larsen. Loving daughter of the late Anna C. (O'Sullivan) and Francis J. Connelly. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Wednesday, 4-7pm. All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Please enter the front door of the building, pay your respects and exit by the side door. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church on Thursday at 11am will be private. To livestream Anne's Mass, go to sainteulalia.org
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Anne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Late retired nurse at the Cambridge Hospital. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com