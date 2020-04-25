|
|
McCARTHY, Anne C. (O'Connor) Of Chelsea, on April 18th, Beloved wife of 60 years to John "Jack" McCarthy of Chelsea. Forever-loved mother of John McCarthy of Rowley, Brian McCarthy and his wife Debbie of Danvers, Michael McCarthy and his wife Kelly of Andover. She is the dear sister of Barbara O'Connor of Chelsea and Helen O'Connor of Pontiac Michigan. Cherished grandmother of Michael McCarthy and his wife Laura of Danvers, Kenadie McCarthy of Danvers and Emmi McCarthy of Andover. Adored great-grandmother of Nathan McCarthy of Danvers. She is also survived by her niece Terry Austin and nephew Darrell Austin, both of Michigan, as well as many dear cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Marguerite (Margie) O'Connor, her sister Maureen O'Connor and two nieces Sandy and Sherry Austin. A private family farewell was held. followed by graveside prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held and announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Anne's memory may be made to the Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. For those who wish, we encourage family and friends to offer condolences by means of the online guestbook, or to send a personal sympathy card, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home - Chelsea
View the online memorial for Anne C. (O'Connor) McCARTHY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020