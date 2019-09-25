|
SULLIVAN, Anne Catherine (Marchand) Of Newton, passed peacefully after a lengthy illness, with her devoted family by her side on Sept 24, 2019. Anne was born on Dec 14, 1936, in the section of Newton called "the Lake." Anne attended St. Jean's Parish School and graduated at the top of her class from Our Lady's Help of Christian High School in 1953. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 62 years, Daniel J. Sullivan; her three children, Teresa Scafati (Robert), Alice Fitzgerald (Kevin), Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr. (Sarah); as well as four beloved grandchildren, Garrett Fitzgerald (Jacquie), Connor Fitzgerald, Caitlin and Daniel J. Sullivan, III. During her years in Newton, Anne was extensively involved in local politics and conservation programs. She was instrumental in Newton's acquisition of the conservation land near the Marriott Hotel in Newton, formerly part of Norumbega Park, where she met her husband over 70 years ago. In her later years, Anne chose to pursue a degree in early childhood education and helped found the Nonantum Cooperative Day School. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 at 10:30am, in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Eliot St., Newton. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 4-6pm, at Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton or Good Shepherd Community Care, also in Newton. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019