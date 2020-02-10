|
MAZONSON, Dr. Anne Clare Apr. 5, 1950-Jan. 14, 2020.
Of Rockville, Maryland, died peacefully on Jan. 14 after a heroic 12-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was the devoted mother of Shira R. Espo of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Joshua H. Espo of New York, the beloved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Kathie Mazonson of Boulder, Colorado, and the beloved sister and sister-in-law of Martha Scarborough and William Scarborough of Asheville, North Carolina.
Dr. Mazonson practiced psychiatry in the Bethesda-Rockville area of Maryland for nearly three decades. She was a longtime member of the Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Synagogue in Bethesda, Maryland, where she read Torah, sang in the choir, and touched many who joined her in spiritual conversation, contemplation and study.
She grew up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, the daughter of Charlotte E. Mazonson and the late Barney P. Mazonson, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Brown University in 1972. She earned a Master's degree in music from Wesleyan University in 1997, where she studied Javanese gamelan. She also studied at the California School for the Arts. She taught music at elementary schools in Massachusetts and at Moses Brown School in Providence, Rhode Island.
In 1987, she graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore, where she was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha, the Honor Medical Society.
She was preceded in death by John Togut, her partner for a decade. Her marriage to David M. Espo ended in divorce.
Funeral Services were held at Adat Shalom on Jan. 16. Contributions may be made to Adat Shalom.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020