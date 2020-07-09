Boston Globe Obituaries
CLARY, Anne Elizabeth (Matthews) Of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was 79. Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (McCarthy) Matthews. Beloved wife of James S. Clary of Quincy. Devoted mother of Jimmy Clary, Jr. of Quincy, Rev. Brian Clary of Dorchester and Patrice Cunniff and her husband Tom of Quincy. Loving "Mim" to Julianne Taylor and her husband Billy of Abington, Jacqueline Cunniff of Quincy, Paul Cunniff of Quincy, Danny Cunniff of Somerville, Nicole Walls and her husband Richie of Falmouth and Stephen Cunniff of Quincy. Anne was the loving great "Mim" to Brody Taylor of Abington and Jack Walls of Falmouth. She was the dear sister of Marie Santo and her late husband Joe of Milton, Clare McSweeney and her husband Kevin of Norwood, Eileen Nemerowski and her late husband John of Wakefield, the late Kenneth Matthews, Jr. and his late wives, Ginny Matthews and Joan Mattson formerly of Marshfield. Anne was a beloved aunt and trusted friend. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be sent to the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Attn: Fr. Joseph, P.O. Box 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the charitable organization of one's choice. Please visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
