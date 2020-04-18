|
|
AUBREY, Anne Forsyth Age 89, a longtime resident of Cambridge, passed away on April 14, 2020 of COVID-19. She is survived by Christopher Brown (Starr) of Pottsdam, NY, Claudia Brown (Terry Gruber) of New York City and Colin Brown (Donalee Katz) of New York City. Loving grandmother of Amelia and Nathaniel Brown, Tim and Rose Gruber and Jake Brown. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and attended Washington University as a fine arts major. She was proud to work for both MIT and Harvard, where she spent many years as the assistant to the Master at Mather House. Many knew her as the elegant woman riding her bicycle along the streets of Cambridge. She was an accomplished artist of both fine art and crafts. She was a twenty-five year member of the Charles Riverbend Quilting Bee that, in warm weather, met in Longfellow Park. Her quilts were both traditional and highly original. Anne's house was lined with bookshelves of art and literary books and her closets filled with beautifully handmade clothes. She was a force of aesthetics, taste and grammar. Services will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Anne Forsyth AUBREY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020