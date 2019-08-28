|
|
HARGREAVES, Anne G. (Montgomery) A Nurse and WWII Veteran: Of Dedham, age 95, died August 27, 2019, in the loving care of the Mansion Skilled Nursing Home in Rhode Island. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Hargreaves. Devoted mother of Edward C. Hargreaves, Jr. and his wife Rosemary of Norton, and the late George Montgomery Hargreaves. Loving grandmother of Emily-Rose, Leeza, and George, and great-grandmother of Maelyn, Avaley and Sylvie. A nurse graduate from Boston City Hospital class of 1944. Hargreaves received the first Frances Slanger Award which honors alumna who have advanced the practice of nursing during their career. Anne Hargreaves received degrees from Boston University and became a full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry. In 2006, Hargreaves was awarded a Legend in Nursing Award from the Massachusetts Association of Registered Nursing and has received recognition from former Mayor Raymond Flynn, former Gov. Michael Dukakis. A nurse leader who consulted with universities all over the world, and published over 50 articles. In her retirement she served on many boards and was President of the Women's Overseas Service League. She was a resident of Dedham for many years. Anne Hargreaves is a 1994 graduate of the Gerontology Program's Manning Certificate Program and in 2010 received a Gerontology Alumni Community Service Award the UMass Vibrant Living Celebration and Manning Certificate Graduation. She served during World War II in 1944, 1945 and 1946 with the 135th Evacuation Hospital in France and Germany, and awarded a Battle Star, and recognition from the French Government several years later for her effort in defeating the Nazis. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, August 30th, from 5-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31st, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019