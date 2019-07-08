KIRKPATRICK, Anne H. (Varanese) Age 99, of Medford, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living of Braintree. A kind and gentle person, Anne was born and raised in Fall River, daughter of the late Domenico and Angela Rosa (DeMarco) Varanese. She lived in Florida and later in Medford, where she was a communicant of St. Joseph's, and a Dane of the Order of St. Lazareth, helping to open hospitals in underserved areas throughout the world. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Domenic Argenzio, Dr. Salvatore Traina, and Craig G. Kirkpatrick. She was the devoted stepmother of Carl L. Traina, Richard C. Traina, Dr. Pamela M. Traina, and Dr. Valerie L. Traina, and the dear sister of the late Frank, John, Anthony, Louis, Pasquale and William Varanese, Christina Conforti, Rose Gardner and Mary Calandra. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford, Thursday, July 11, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Anne's name to Tufts University Medical School at https://www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/Giving-Support/Give/Tribute-and-Memorial-Giving. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



