COTTER, Anne Harriet (Dugan) Age 79, of Milton, MA and Block Island, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Paul F. Cotter. Loving mother of Paul W. Cotter of Block Island, RI, Julie A. Conant and her husband Howell of Block Island, RI, Christopher T. Cotter and his wife Reva of New York City, Amy P. Hickey and her husband Michael of Milton, MA, Melissa J. Cotter of Milton, MA and Timothy A. Cotter of Essex, CT. Cherished grandmother of 10. Devoted friend to many. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to either Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA, or Block Island Medical Center, Block Island, RI 02807. For information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019