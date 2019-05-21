Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE HARRIET (DUGAN) COTTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNE HARRIET (DUGAN) COTTER Obituary
COTTER, Anne Harriet (Dugan) Age 79, of Milton, MA and Block Island, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Paul F. Cotter. Loving mother of Paul W. Cotter of Block Island, RI, Julie A. Conant and her husband Howell of Block Island, RI, Christopher T. Cotter and his wife Reva of New York City, Amy P. Hickey and her husband Michael of Milton, MA, Melissa J. Cotter of Milton, MA and Timothy A. Cotter of Essex, CT. Cherished grandmother of 10. Devoted friend to many. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to either Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA, or Block Island Medical Center, Block Island, RI 02807. For information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now