Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Luke
132 Lexington St
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE HORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE (TIGHE) HORGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNE (TIGHE) HORGAN Obituary
HORGAN, Anne (Tighe) Of Belmont, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Horgan. Devoted mother of Robert Horgan & mother-in-law of Donna LaPierre Horgan of Waltham, Mary E. Horgan-Weibel of Georgia, Patricia A. Shaw & her husband Mark Cohen of Hopkinton, Kathryn H. Tolan & her husband Joseph of Belmont & Dr. Joan E. Horgan of Belmont. Cherished grandmother of Joe & Rob Horgan, Jaime Douglas, Michael Horgan, Emily Weibel, Catherine & Timothy Shaw, Mary, Daniel & Anne Tolan, John, Elizabeth & Anna Biondo. Great-grandmother of Elle, Adam, Jett, Rylee, Jordyn, Lacey & Keegan. Sister of Mary Moriarty of Ohio and the late Rev. Benedict F. Tighe O.S.B, & Joan Lucas. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 P.M. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Anne (Tighe) HORGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now