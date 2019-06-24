|
HORGAN, Anne (Tighe) Of Belmont, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Horgan. Devoted mother of Robert Horgan & mother-in-law of Donna LaPierre Horgan of Waltham, Mary E. Horgan-Weibel of Georgia, Patricia A. Shaw & her husband Mark Cohen of Hopkinton, Kathryn H. Tolan & her husband Joseph of Belmont & Dr. Joan E. Horgan of Belmont. Cherished grandmother of Joe & Rob Horgan, Jaime Douglas, Michael Horgan, Emily Weibel, Catherine & Timothy Shaw, Mary, Daniel & Anne Tolan, John, Elizabeth & Anna Biondo. Great-grandmother of Elle, Adam, Jett, Rylee, Jordyn, Lacey & Keegan. Sister of Mary Moriarty of Ohio and the late Rev. Benedict F. Tighe O.S.B, & Joan Lucas. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 P.M. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019