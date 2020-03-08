|
|
PALMER, Anne K. (Nancy King) Of Lexington, formerly of Newton, passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a graduate of the Winsor School and Smith College, a trustee of Smith College Student's Aid Society, Gould Academy and Star Island Corp. She was a devoted mother, knitter, quilter and volunteer. She is survived by her husband David, their children and spouses: Katharine (Steven), James (Mary) and Joseph (Colleen) as well as 6 grandchildren: Leo, Peter, Kingsley, Beckley, Caitlin and Megan. A Memorial Service will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Second Church in Newton. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Anne K. (Nancy King) PALMER
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020