|
|
FRIES, Anne Kellogg Age 93, of Acton, formerly of Madison, CT. Sept 9, 2019. Wife of the late John Edwin Fries, Jr. Mother of John Fries of Madison, CT, David Fries and wife Ellen of Bow, NH, Janet Fries Chinitz and husband Jonathan of Acton, Thomas Fries and wife Elizabeth of Winchester and the late Margaret Anne Fries. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Anne on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Rd., Acton. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in her memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 www.macular.org or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 www.bcrf.org To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Anne Kellogg FRIES
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019