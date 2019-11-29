Boston Globe Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Anne Kiely
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Sister Anne Kiely Obituary
SISTER ANNE KIELY, CSJ SISTER THOMAS MORE In her 101st year of birth and 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late James and M. Elizabeth (Tulley) Kiely and beloved sister of the late Charles and James Kiely, and M. Elizabeth Kelleher. Sister Anne is survived by her loving brother, Philip G. Kiely, Esq. and his wife, Barbara, along with her sisters-in-law, Cynthia Kiely and Lorraine E. Kiely, her cherished nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. John School, Boston North End; St. Matthew School, Dorchester; St. Columbkille School, Brighton; St. Paul School, Cambridge; St. Mary School, Brookline; Matignon High School, North Cambridge; Our Lady Help of Christians High School, Newton; Cathedral High School, Boston; Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton; and for over 26 years Sister Anne taught at Fontbonne Academy, Milton. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, December 2, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -