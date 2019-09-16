|
|
BUIE, Anne L. (Lambert) Of Wellesley Hills, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Dan H. Buie for 64 years. Loving mother of John L. Buie and his wife Jennifer of Wellesley and Gail Buie-Yelle and her husband Ken Yelle of Wellesley Hills. Grandmother of Kimberly and C.J. Minich. Sister of Louise Netzer of San Francisco, CA and Katherine Reich of Chicago, IL. Anne received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Kansas in 1953 and graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in 1982. She had a studio at Artists West in Waltham. Funeral Services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Anne's memory to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019