CROSBY, Anne L. (Gross) Of Amesbury, formerly a longtime resident of Stoneham, died September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Donald F. Crosby. Devoted mother of Patricia Hein and her husband Scott of Londonderry, NH, Terry Boccelli and her husband Peter of Cape Coral, FL and Karen Ricci and her partner Ken Johnson of Stoneham. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of four. Funeral from the Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Monday, at 9 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central St., at 10 A.M. Visitation at the funeral home, Sunday, 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to . www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019