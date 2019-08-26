Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Roslindale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE FELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE L. FELTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE L. FELTON Obituary
FELTON, Anne L. Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Roslindale, August 24, 2019. Loving sister of William J. Felton and his wife Susan of Walpole, June F. Wagner and her husband Henry of Worcester, Jeanne M. Mcdonald of Bedford, NH, Michael E. Felton and his wife Janet of East Weymouth, Therese M. Felton and Barbara L. Felton both of South Yarmouth, and Edward F. Felton of Chestnut Hill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, August 29th, from 9:30 – 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now