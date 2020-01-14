|
|
FERGUSON, Anne L. Of Foote St., Barrington, died peacefully on January 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday, January 17, 2019 from the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, 350 Willett Avenue, RIVERSIDE at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling Hours are Thursday, 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020