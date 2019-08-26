|
QUINN, Anne L. "Nancy" (Hurley) November 11, 1931 - July 3, 2019. Anne L. "Nancy" (Hurley) Quinn of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 happy years, E. Leigh Quinn, Sr., and her 6 children, E. Leigh Quinn, Jr. (Renee), Karen Q. Regan (Michael), Julie Q. Mathisen (Doug), Peter C. Quinn, Marion Q. McElwee (Brian), David H. Quinn (Ana Anderson), affectionately known as Nan to her cherished 18 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Drew Quinn (Olivia), Madeleine Quinn, Shannon Q. Sullivan (Mikey), Patrick Regan (Katy), Sarah Castillo (Matt), Tim Regan, Amy, Beth and Kate Mathisen and Jen M. Maher (Dave), Brooke and Jack McElwee, Aidan, Max, Austin and Helen Quinn, Gigi and Matthew Anderson; and 7 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Hayden and Brennan Regan, Luke, Colin and Peyton Castillo, Aiden and Logan Maher, and her brothers-in-law, Frederick A. Quinn (Gyoengyi) and Arthur Murphy, along with many nieces and nephews.
Born in Cambridge, MA, she was predeceased by her parents, Marion L. (Conley) and former MA Governor Charles F. Hurley, her sisters, Sarah "Sally" Hurley, Marion "Betty" O'Connor, Ellen S. Murphy, and her brother, Charles F. Hurley, Jr. (Dorothea).
Nancy was class president, captain of the basketball team and a graduate of Jeanne d'Arc Academy (1949), before matriculating in and graduating from Newton College of the Sacred Heart (1953), where she again captained the basketball team. She worked in real estate before teaching High School, then stepped into roles as a (former) Trustee at Holderness School (NH), and (former) board member at St. Mary's Catholic School in Winchester. Never idle, Nancy was a volunteer for many causes, including The Home for Little Wanderers, Winchester Hospital, and was a Founding Member and past Treasurer of Doric Dames - MA State House tours. Amid all of it, she was a (former) Director and member of the Board of Advisors to K.J. Quinn Co., Inc. Beyond the board room, her flair for engaging with and entertaining customers and colleagues alike was unparalleled. In her later professional years, she occasionally traveled internationally with her husband in his world-wide business. She was an excellent athlete, excelling in skiing, sailing, golf, and tennis. A past member of the Winchester Boat Club, Winchester Country Club, Crowe Point Sailing Club, Hingham and Hull Yacht Clubs, The Meadows Country Club (FL), and Profile Club (NH). Nancy loved being involved with her husband and kids and thoroughly enjoyed sailing with them in the waters off southern MA, and skiing the slopes at Mittersill, NH. When she settled more into retirement, she enjoyed knitting with her Knit Wit pals, and especially delighted in being with her fun-loving family. She will be greatly missed for her wonderful smile, sharp wit, grace, dignity, and warm relationships with so many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Visiting Hours will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, MA, from 4-7 PM, on Thursday, September 12. Her Mass
of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington St., Winchester, MA, at 10 AM, on Friday, September 13, 2019, followed by her burial at the Winchester's Wildwood Cemetery.
