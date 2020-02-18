Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNE L. (FLANAGAN) THOMPSON

ANNE L. (FLANAGAN) THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Anne L. (Flanagan) Age 92, of Milton, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George M. Thompson, Jr. Devoted mother of Beth Thompson-Boggs and her husband Jack of TX, Faith Thompson and her husband John Hunnewell of NJ and Kara Russo and her husband Richard of Milton. Dear sister of William H. Flanagan, Jr. and his wife Clare of Needham and the late Joan Cochran and Jack C. Flanagan. Also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Saturday at 10 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to The Milton Historical Society. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
