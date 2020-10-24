HOWELL, Anne Lee Anne Lee "Lee" Howell, wife, mother, grandmother & aunt, died October 18 in Cape Cod Hospital after a brief illness. She was 85. Born Anne Lee Johnson, in Newton, she attended Dana Hall School in Wellesley where she graduated cum laude in 1953. She spent her college years at Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT, where she met the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Peter "Chico" Howell. She graduated with a B.A. in Biology as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. While at Middlebury, Lee was also a member of the "Weybridge Witches," a tight-knit group of former roommates that continue to get together to this day. Following their graduation from Middlebury, Lee and Pete married at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans in 1958. Lee worked at Arthur D. Little, supporting several cancer research projects until 1960. Lee and Pete ultimately settled and raised their 4 children in Medfield, moving there in 1970. Lee embarked on her next career in 1975, when she obtained her license to be a real estate agent. She spent the first 3 years at Needham Realty and in 1978, she moved to Mitchell Real Estate in Medfield, where she worked for the next 21 years. She was also active as a volunteer, participating in Medfield's League of Women Voters. Having spent countless summers in Chatham, Lee and Pete built their dream retirement home in Orleans in 1999. Following her love of art and painting, Lee worked part-time for many years at Tree's Place in Orleans. She also spent time volunteering at the Orleans Senior Center, providing loving support for their Elder Services division. Lee is survived by her husband Pete and 4 children and their spouses, Julie Kimbell & Rory Conolly of Chapel Hill, NC, Stephen Howell & Susan Howell of Boxford, Lawrence Howell and Lee Knowles of North Andover and Daniel Howell & Lisa Howell of Scituate. She also leaves her brother Dana Johnson of Westport, CT and Plymouth, 6 Grandchildren, Olivia Howell, Jake Howell, Annie Conolly, Maxwell Conolly, Turner Howell and Samantha Howell, and 13 nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, in-person service is private but will be broadcast via Facebook Live on Sat., Nov. 7th at 2pm. Please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
, click on Lee's page and there you will see a link to "Join Live." You will then be redirected to the Nickerson Funeral Home Facebook page where you can view the service. Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, MA 02653 (508) 255-0259 View the online memorial for Anne Lee HOWELL