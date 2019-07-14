LERANDEAU, Anne Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Animal Lover, Antique Collector, and Avid Reader. Born August 29, 1935 in Cavendish, Vermont, died peacefully at the age of 83, on July 5, 2019, in Marlborough, Massachusetts. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, C. Edward Lerandeau, her three children, Paul Lerandeau, Diane Lerandeau Kraft, and Michelle Lerandeau Baker, her grandchildren, Liza Goatcher, Ava Kraft, Davis Kraft, Colin Kraft, Connor Freeman, Sabra Freeman, and Dominic Leranadeau, and her great-grandchildren, Olivia Goatcher, Eleanor Goatcher, and Remy Rae Wall. Anne started school as the oldest child and the teacher's aide in a one room schoolhouse. She found her passion in books, and her love of reading carried her through her life. She eventually made her way to a larger school where she became president of her senior class. After high school, Anne graduated from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked as a secretary for several companies in the Boston area. Anne married in 1959 and stayed home to raise her three children. She was a kind and caring neighbor, a loving, attentive mother and grandmother, and an artistic, creative, intelligent woman. Anne's legacy is in the beautiful gardens, libraries of fascinating books, collections of antiques and oddities, and the wonderful memories that she leaves behind. She impacted more people than she will ever know, and she is truly missed. Funeral services and burial will be private



