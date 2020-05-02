Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Highland Cemetery
Resources
ANNE LESLIE (DUNN) ROSSI


1927 - 2020
ANNE LESLIE (DUNN) ROSSI Obituary
ROSSI, Anne Leslie (Dunn) Age 93, of Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Born April 9, 1927, in Brighton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of James L. and Emma E. (Evans) Dunn. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Peter Frederick Rossi, devoted mother of Leslie Conroy and her husband Gerard of Santa Barbara, CA, Ellen Cree and her husband Michael of Mansfield, MA, Susan Spencer and her husband Tony of Topsfield, MA, proud grandmother of Alexandra Spencer and Natalie Spencer. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Cunningham, Catherine Dunn, and Frances Lennon. Anne was known for her unfailing love and support of family and treasured her many friendships both young and old. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a quiet generosity towards so many. We have been so very fortunate. Graveside Services will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. A special thank you to the staff at The Ellis for their care and compassion. The family asks, if you are so moved, to consider a donation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072 or the Ecumenical Community Food Pantry of Norwood, Inc., 150 Chapel Street, Norwood, MA 02062. To sign the guestbook, please visit: www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Anne Leslie (Dunn) ROSSI
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
