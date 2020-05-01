|
BIRD, Anne Loring (Litchard) Of Orchard Park, NY April 23, 2020, at age 92, peacefully, of pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Boston, she was the wife of the late Charles A. Bird; mother of Lucy Bird (Jeffrey) Masters, formerly of Medfield, Frederick W. and Stephen C. Bird of Buffalo; grandmother of Loring Masters of Natick, Charles Masters of Burlington, VT, and the late Henry Masters; sister of Joan (Litchard) Wyon of Needham, formerly of Westwood and Chestnut Hill, and the late Lydia Litchard; and aunt to several nieces and nephews, including Martha Kittredge Rowley of Dedham. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Anne and Charles Bird to Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 will be accepted with gratitude.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020