URBACZEWSKI, Anne Lucas Age 72, of Rowley, MA, originally from Allston, MA, passed away on March 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John J. Urbaczewski, Jr., her daughter Elisabeth Anne (Urbaczewski) McKeeman of Littleton, MA, her son Jon James Urbaczewski and his wife Lisa of Sheffield Village, OH. She was the beloved grandmother to Nicholas (19), Abigail (16), Maeve (7) and Piper (5). She is also survived by her two brothers, James W. Lucas and his husband G. Steven Brown of Plymouth, MA and Brian J. Lucas and his wife Carole of Dedham, MA and three nephews, James, Brian, Tyler and one niece, Diane. A beloved mother and grandmother, she attended every track meet, baseball game, birthday party, graduation, concert and theatre production.
Anne was an avid gardener, who enjoyed creating three-season gardens at her home in Allston, which she continued after moving to Rowley, MA.
She loved to travel. For many years, she and John spent the winter months in Nicaragua. In recent years, she enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, the glaciers of Alaska and the river Seine in France. Most recently, they cruised down the coast of South America.
Anne was an active member of the Joseph Coolidge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the Massachusetts State Regent of the DAR (2007-2010). She always looked forward to her yearly trip to Washington, DC for the NSDAR Continental Congress with her daughter and good friends.
With her husband, Anne traveled to Gulfport, MS and a wide variety of states as an active participant of John's MCB74 Seabee reunions. She was a member of the "Honey Bees." Through these reunions, she made many lifelong friends. She was a great supporter of Vietnam Veterans.
Anne was active in her Rowley community as a member of the Women's Club, the Garden Club, Saint Mary's Catholic Church, as well as board member of the Friends of the Senior Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Hillside School for Boys, 404 Robin Hill St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Hillside School has been a place near and dear to her heart for many, many years.
www.fsrobertsandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020