BRENNAN, Anne M. (Sullivan) Of Needham, November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester J. Brennan. Loving mother of Celine M. Flinn and her husband Thomas J. of Norfolk formerly of Needham, Janet M. Leonard and her husband James of Osterville formerly of Needham, Daniel O. Brennan of Needham, and the late Maryann Klinke. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Wednesday, December 4th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, December 3rd from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anne's memory to the Redemptorist Fathers Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120 or to the Activity Fund at the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019