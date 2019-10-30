Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
ANNE M. CALLAHAN

ANNE M. CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Anne M. In Hingham, formerly of South Boston, October 28, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John J. and Nora J. (O'Rourke) Callahan. Beloved sister of John Callahan and his wife Carol of Washington, DC, Richard Callahan and his wife Jean Marie of Hingham. Devoted aunt of Kathleen Callahan, Maureen VanderMay, John Callahan, Nora Armstrong, Mary Arnold, Anne Keech and John Callahan. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, November 2nd at 10am. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston 617 269 1600

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
