CALLAHAN, Anne M. In Hingham, formerly of South Boston, October 28, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John J. and Nora J. (O'Rourke) Callahan. Beloved sister of John Callahan and his wife Carol of Washington, DC, Richard Callahan and his wife Jean Marie of Hingham. Devoted aunt of Kathleen Callahan, Maureen VanderMay, John Callahan, Nora Armstrong, Mary Arnold, Anne Keech and John Callahan. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, November 2nd at 10am. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019