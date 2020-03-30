|
CHIKOWSKI, Anne M. (DiGiacomandrea) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, died March 28th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Chikowski. Loving mother of Janice and her husband John of Norwood, Diane and her husband John Corley of Cary, North Carolina, Frank Chikowski of Roslindale, and Robert Chikowski and his wife Lauren of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Leanne Vargas, Kurt Gottschalk, Lauren, Angela and Alyssa Corley, and great-grandmother of Olivia, Mateo, Mason and Noelle. Anne was predeceased by 5 siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, Anne's Funeral Services and interment will be private. Donations may be made in Anne's memory to the at Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020