Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
ANNE M. (HARRINGTON) CLEAR

ANNE M. (HARRINGTON) CLEAR Obituary
CLEAR, Anne M. (Harrington) Of Lexington, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Clear. Loving mother of Thomas Clear of Waltham, Anne Marie Clear of Petaluma, CA, Paul Clear of Houston, TX, Marylee Palmer and her husband Steve of Lexington, Gerald Clear and his wife Judy of Rowley, and the late Richard Clear. Sister of Barbara Vasile of Barrington, NJ, and the late Mary Donovan. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Paul, Richard, Lauren, Megan, Daniel, James, Erin, and Amy, by 2 great-grandchildren, Jack and Charles, and by many nieces and nephews.

Anne grew up in Charlestown, married Tom, her husband of 69 years, and moved to Lexington where they raised their five children. She cherished spending time with her family and had a passion for adventure and zest for life.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, February 8th at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10am. Visiting Hours Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to Caring for a Cure - Massachusetts General Hospital. Link:

https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/caring-for-a-cure/c112468.

Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
