COOK, Anne M. (Duggan) Age 85, of Norwell, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Monday, March 16th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Cook. Devoted mother of Thomas C. of Norwell and the late Maria T. Cook. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10:30 for family only. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020