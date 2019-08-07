|
|
DORAN, Anne M. Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester, beloved wife of the late Charles E. Doran passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Anne was the loving mother of daughter Pamela Connor and her husband John, and son John Doran and his wife Cindy, and the proud grandmother of Jack Connor and Will, Annie and Kate Doran. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Doran and his wife Dotsie and many nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Doran, her son Charles F. Doran, her sister Katherine Abel and her husband Lawrence, her sister-in-law Joan Kadlick and her husband Martin, and her sister-in-law Patricia Nelson and her husband Donald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 9:00 am at St. Eulalia Parish, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anne's memory to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 . For online condolences please visit lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019