Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Eulalia Parish
50 Ridge Street
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE DORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE M. DORAN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE M. DORAN Obituary
DORAN, Anne M. Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester, beloved wife of the late Charles E. Doran passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Anne was the loving mother of daughter Pamela Connor and her husband John, and son John Doran and his wife Cindy, and the proud grandmother of Jack Connor and Will, Annie and Kate Doran. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Doran and his wife Dotsie and many nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Doran, her son Charles F. Doran, her sister Katherine Abel and her husband Lawrence, her sister-in-law Joan Kadlick and her husband Martin, and her sister-in-law Patricia Nelson and her husband Donald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 9:00 am at St. Eulalia Parish, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anne's memory to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 . For online condolences please visit lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now