Edwards, Anne M. (Kinsella) Of Waltham, formerly of Braintree. November 18, 2019. Daughter of the late John F. and Georgia Mae (Braham) Kinsella. Sister of Susan G. Radovitch (Edward) of Norwood, formerly Braintree. Aunt of Edward 'Brian' Radovitch of Norwood, Susanne M. Liebich (Karl) of West Concord, Caroline T. Wargo (Robert Gunther) of Phoenix, Arizona and Alan G. Radovitch (Belinda) of Abington; great aunt of Anna, Sam, Carly, Adrien, Georgia and Edward. Family and friends will honor and remember Anne's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte.20), WALTHAM on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 to 11 a.m. followed her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery is private. For complete obituary guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019