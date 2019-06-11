Boston Globe Obituaries
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
ANNE M. (CASSERLY) GRANGER

GRANGER, Anne M. (Casserly) Of Medford, formerly of Mission Hill, June 10th. Beloved mother of Lorelei "Lorrie" Norman, Lawrence "Larry" Granger and Kenneth "Kenny" Granger, all of Medford. Dear sister of Margaret Frasier and her husband William of Billerica and the late Paul, William and Robert Casserly. Loving daughter of the late Paul and Muriel (Gorman) Casserly. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Anne was raised and educated in Mission Hill. She is a graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School. For over 25 years, she worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Unemployment in the Accounting Department. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Friday, June 14th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass on Friday only. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
