Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Second Parish Church
685 Main St.
Hingham, MA
ANNE M. LEAHY


1947 - 2020
ANNE M. LEAHY Obituary
LEAHY, Anne M. Of Hingham, died March 3, 2020 at the age of 72. Daughter of Mary Edna and Francis W. Dorion (deceased) of South Boston. Anne was the wife of Edward W. Leahy and mother of Jennifer, Timothy, and Andrew Leahy. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, her sister, Maureen Enos and was predeceased by her brothers Paul & Francis Dorion. Anne was a graduate of the Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, worked at the Hingham High School, then as a librarian at the Patriot Ledger. Visitation Hours will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 4 to 7pm at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., HINGHAM. A Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday, March 13th at 10am at the Second Parish Church, 685 Main St., Hingham. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham, with a reception immediately after. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
