ANNE M. (PERRONE) MERLESENA

MERLESENA, Anne M. (Perrone) Age 95. Of East Falmouth, who was born and raised in Somerville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosa (Dell-Anno) Perrone. Loving and devoted wife of 49 years to the late Guy Merlesena. Loving mother of John G. Merlesena, who without his mother's guidance would not have become the man he is today. Dear sister of the late Maria Carrullo, Sylvia Marino, Cosmo Perrone and Rosalyn Gaffney. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas and Zachary Merlesena. John would like to recognize his cousins Roseanne and Kathy for the love, care and kindness they gave his mother during her illness. Aunt of Carolann and David Perrone and also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Country Side Nursing Home of Milford for the exceptional care they gave to Anne. Retired Executive Secretary for Sears Roebuck Headquarters, Boston after 18 years of service. Anne's passions included dancing with Tony, shopping at Jordan Marsh and Filene's and being an enthusiastic lifelong Boston Celtics fan. She was also a tremendous cook and baker. She will be dearly missed by all those she touched and loved. Anne will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Guy in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Funeral Services are private. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc. Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
