SBRACCIA, Anne M. (Russo) A longtime resident of Malden Oct. 13, 2020, at 100 years of age. Wife of the Late James R. Sbraccia. Loving mother of Jackie Angelli & her husband Terry of Malden. Dear sister of Carmen Russo & the late Viola DeFlumeri, Lillian Bisso & Millie Nuzzolo. Sister-in-law of Jo Guiney. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Private services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19th, followed by interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Anne's memory may be made to Community Family, 121 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155 or communityfamily.org
. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com
Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680