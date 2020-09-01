MANEIKIS, Anne (O'Brien) Life Lessons Learned. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Anne during her 88 years, among them: Exercise! An avid tennis player with a fierce forehand and many winning trophies, a fearless open water swimmer, weight trainer, snow skier, water skier, figure skater, fisherwoman (who was known to cast her line and catch a baby shark or two) rollerblader, cyclist, organic gardener, stair stepper (she NEVER took an escalator), sculler with both oars in the water, and stand up paddle boarder (which started at age 80). She had no use for golf or yoga as they were deemed "too slow". Next Lesson: Have fun! Halloween was always a surprise, dressing up in one of her many costumes that she usually designed herself…the best was the gorilla costume that she wore into a mini mart, scaring the wits out of the attendant as he thought he was being held up! Anne's mother tried to quell her mischievous good humor by sending her to Catholic School, however that didn't work. While the nun wasn't looking, she threw her beret out the window to the organ grinder on Commonwealth Ave. In college, another nun admonished her by saying if you hit the books as well as you hit the slopes maybe you'd do better in class! Third lesson: There's a lot you can do! From working at the Boston Globe Classified Department for 12+ years to raising four kids and doing all of her own gardening/ landscaping and cooking, there was never an errant weed or a kitchen without a fresh cake or cookies. She always put her children first – her selflessness was beyond reproach. She left detailed instructions for her kids and husband to celebrate her life here, which has now been completed. They are well aware that not following her orders will have repercussions. Anne is survived by her husband Daniel J. Maneikis (Walpole), her children: Adele Maneikis (San Francisco), Dan Maneikis (Norwood), Anne Maneikis (Norwood), and Sarah Maneikis (Nantucket) and by her sister Mary Molyan of Duxbury. Visiting Hours: A private celebration of life will be held in the Fall. Kraw-Kornak Funeral Home John Kornak 781-762-0482