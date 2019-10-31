|
MARCUS, ANNE On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Anne Marcus, formerly of Sharon, MA. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Marcus; devoted mother of Gerald E. Marcus (Micah Altman), Bonita M. Moore (Garrett R. Moore) and Kenneth L. Marcus (Stephanie); cherished grandmother of Timothy, Bradford, Michael, Gregory, Elizabeth, Shoshana, and great-grandmother of Otis and Lucelia. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871. The family will have a gathering on Monday, November 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the residence of Bonita and Garrett Moore, in Clifton, VA. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019