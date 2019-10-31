Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park,
14321 Comus Rd
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the residence of Bonita and Garrett Moore
Clifton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE MARCUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE MARCUS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE MARCUS Obituary
MARCUS, ANNE On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Anne Marcus, formerly of Sharon, MA. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Marcus; devoted mother of Gerald E. Marcus (Micah Altman), Bonita M. Moore (Garrett R. Moore) and Kenneth L. Marcus (Stephanie); cherished grandmother of Timothy, Bradford, Michael, Gregory, Elizabeth, Shoshana, and great-grandmother of Otis and Lucelia. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871. The family will have a gathering on Monday, November 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the residence of Bonita and Garrett Moore, in Clifton, VA. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

View the online memorial for ANNE MARCUS
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -