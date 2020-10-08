1/1
ANNE MARGARET MCCUSKER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCUSKER, Anne Margaret Age 72, formerly of Malden, MA, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Seminole, FL. She was born in Melrose, MA on April 3, 1948, the eldest daughter to James W. McCusker and Anna Emily (Smith) McCusker. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, reading, watching the Red Sox and Patriots with her family and friends and socializing. She was very active in her community, serving as Director of Activities of her condo association in Seminole, FL, participating in water aerobics, shuffleboard, playing cards, bingo and organizing holiday functions. She is survived by her daughter Anne Marie Varney of Londonderry, NH and son Richard Bilotta, II and his wife Heather Bilotta of Plaistow, NH, her grandchildren James Thibodeau, Richard Hodgson, Megan Bilotta and Cameron Bilotta, whom she cherished, sisters Susan Lake from Nashua, NH and Catherine Abell and her husband Steve Abell from Wilmington, MA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her dear friend and companion, George Wildman. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA on Monday, October 12th from 4:00–7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved