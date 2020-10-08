McCUSKER, Anne Margaret Age 72, formerly of Malden, MA, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Seminole, FL. She was born in Melrose, MA on April 3, 1948, the eldest daughter to James W. McCusker and Anna Emily (Smith) McCusker. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, reading, watching the Red Sox and Patriots with her family and friends and socializing. She was very active in her community, serving as Director of Activities of her condo association in Seminole, FL, participating in water aerobics, shuffleboard, playing cards, bingo and organizing holiday functions. She is survived by her daughter Anne Marie Varney of Londonderry, NH and son Richard Bilotta, II and his wife Heather Bilotta of Plaistow, NH, her grandchildren James Thibodeau, Richard Hodgson, Megan Bilotta and Cameron Bilotta, whom she cherished, sisters Susan Lake from Nashua, NH and Catherine Abell and her husband Steve Abell from Wilmington, MA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her dear friend and companion, George Wildman. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA on Monday, October 12th from 4:00–7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com