ANNE MARIE CUSSEN
CUSSEN, Anne Marie Of Dorchester, on Sept. 3, 2020. Daughter of the late John W. and Grace (Doherty) Cussen. Sister of the late Theresa Cussen and the late John Cussen. Retired Boston School teacher. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 am at Holy Family Parish, 24 Hartford St., Dorchester. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Project Hope Boston, 550 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119. Online guestbook at www.mchoulfh.com McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
