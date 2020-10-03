1/1
ANNE MARIE (MULLIGAN) LaROSA
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaROSA, Anne Marie (Mulligan) Age 80, of Norwood, with sadness we announce that she passed peacefully with family by her side on October 1, 2020 after complications from a recent stroke. Ann was born in April, 1940, to Thomas Mulligan and Catherine (O'Halloran) Mulligan of Roxbury. Ann will be forever remembered by Salvatore LaRosa, her best friend and beloved husband of more than 58 years. Loving mother of Karen Petrucci and her husband Stephen Petrucci of Walpole; Thomas LaRosa and his partner Stephen Perry of Jamaica Plain; and Joseph LaRosa, who predeceased her, and his wife Mary LaRosa of Walpole. Adoring grandmother of Paul Petrucci, Mark Petrucci and his fianc?e Marissa Horner, Stephen Petrucci, Jr., Salvatore LaRosa, Joseph LaRosa, Jr., and Mario LaRosa, all of Walpole. Arrangements are made by Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home in NORWOOD. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please Celebrate Ann's Life by making a donation in her memory to the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, Norwood, MA

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved