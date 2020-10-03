LaROSA, Anne Marie (Mulligan) Age 80, of Norwood, with sadness we announce that she passed peacefully with family by her side on October 1, 2020 after complications from a recent stroke. Ann was born in April, 1940, to Thomas Mulligan and Catherine (O'Halloran) Mulligan of Roxbury. Ann will be forever remembered by Salvatore LaRosa, her best friend and beloved husband of more than 58 years. Loving mother of Karen Petrucci and her husband Stephen Petrucci of Walpole; Thomas LaRosa and his partner Stephen Perry of Jamaica Plain; and Joseph LaRosa, who predeceased her, and his wife Mary LaRosa of Walpole. Adoring grandmother of Paul Petrucci, Mark Petrucci and his fianc?e Marissa Horner, Stephen Petrucci, Jr., Salvatore LaRosa, Joseph LaRosa, Jr., and Mario LaRosa, all of Walpole. Arrangements are made by Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home in NORWOOD. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please Celebrate Ann's Life by making a donation in her memory to the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, Norwood, MA781-762-0482