MACDONALD, Anne Marie (Ferraro) Passed away on August 18, 2020. Born Anne Marie Ferraro on March 5, 1952 in Cambridge, MA, she was born and raised in Cambridge, MA, with her parents, Samuel Ferraro, of Cambridge, MA and Annina Ferraro (Capasso), of Gaeta, Italy, with her older brother, Joseph Ferraro. Anne Marie attended St. Peter's High School in Cambridge, MA and graduated from Suffolk University in Boston, MA. She worked as a teacher at the Williams School in Chelsea, MA for 35 years. Anne Marie met her future husband, Mark MacDonald, on a ski trip at a ski chalet at Killington Mountain in Vermont. Anne Marie and Mark married in 1984 at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, MA. After they wed, Anne Marie and Mark moved to Arlington, MA, where they started their family. Anne Marie gave birth to son, Christopher, in 1986 and daughter, Samantha, in 1989. Anne Marie was surrounded by a close-knit group of family and friends, who loved her dearly. She was happiest when spending quality time with her children and enthusiastic about her recent role as Nonna to her two granddaughters. Anne Marie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Mark MacDonald, of Arlington, MA, her children Christopher MacDonald and his wife Katelyn MacDonald, of Cambridge, MA, her daughter, Samantha Rispoli and her husband Lawrence Rispoli of Cambridge, MA, and her granddaughters, Avery and Quinn. She is also survived by her adoring brother, Joseph Ferraro, and Ursula Henrichs, of Arlington, MA and their family; Helen Henrichs, Alfonso Velasquez, and their children, Magdalena and Julian, of Arlington, MA, and Markus Henrichs, of Westboro, MA. The wake will be held at Brown & Hickey Funeral Home on 36 Trapelo Road in BELMONT, MA on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will also be a Graveside Service held at the Highland Meadow Cemetery on 700 Concord Avenue in Belmont, MA on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020